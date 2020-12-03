Joel SchurGreenville, SC—Joel Schur, 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.Joel was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Schur. He is survived by his two sons, Brad Schur and wife, Lori and Ari Schur and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Justin Schur and Maddie Schur; two sisters, Paula Kraft and Laura Leder and many nieces and nephews.A Graveside Service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Cross Creek Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at JDRF, 105 Westpark Dr, Suite 415, Brentwood, TN 37027.