Joel Wayne Burris
Eastover—Joel Wayne Burris, 28 passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Bethany Oasis Church, officiating will be Rev. Jeff Burkhardt and Rev. Randall Cowart. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Joel was a 2008 graduate of Cape Fear High School.
He is survived by his parents H. Ray & Patricia Burris; brothers, Josh Burris (Cat Covert) and Jesse Burris; and numerous aunts, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joel's honor to Bethany Oasis Church, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, NC 28391; or to Shatterproof, 135 West 41st Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10036 (shatterproof.org).
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019