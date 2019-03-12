Home

Johannah Lee Eubanks

Johannah Lee Eubanks Obituary
Johannah Lee Eubanks
Raeford—Mrs. Johannah Lee Eubanks, 75 of Raeford passed away at her home on March 6, 2019.
Johannah had a long career working for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon. She was present for some of the more difficult years which included the 9/11 attack and the Anthrax attacks on the Pentagon in 2001. In 2009 Johannah retired to Raeford. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Johannah is survived by her two sons, Sean Eubanks (wife: Mary Rose) and Christian Eubanks (wife: Samantha); five grandchildren and her sister Patricia Gifford.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Lowchy officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
