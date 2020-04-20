|
|
SFC (Ret.) John Hutcheson
Fayetteville —SFC (Ret.) John B Hutcheson, 84, of Fayetteville passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC.
He was born December 30, 1935 in Cedartown, GA to the late Vera Cole Hutcheson and James Edward Hutcheson. John was preceded in death by four brothers.
John served his country as a marine in the U.S. Marine Corps and later as a Special Forces Operator in the U.S. Army. He was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Following his military career, John worked with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department. He enjoyed volunteering for the VA and was a member of the Special Forces Association.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ilse Remshard Hutcheson; his daughter Terry Zanowicz and husband Edward; two sons Michael and Thomas Hutcheson; and three grandchildren Christine Latham and husband Luke, Mark Zanowicz, and Casey Zanowicz.
A private memorial service for the family will be held Saturday April 25. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date and will be followed by full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of the Carolinas at 501 Archdale Drive Charlotte, NC 28217.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020