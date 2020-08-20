John BiceFayetteville—Rev. John B. Bice, 1SG US Army, (Retired), 83, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on August 19, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1937 in Cullman, AL to Rufus and Edna Bice. John married Sherry J. Price on March 1, 1963, and they were blessed with three children and 47 years of marriage.One of John's greatest honors was to serve in the Army for 23 years in the 82nd Airborne Division and as a Special Forces Green Beret during the Vietnam War. Following his military career, John attended seminary school to become a minister.His Awards and Decorations include; Bronze Star with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Award (6), National Defense Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Presidential Unit Citation with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Civil Action Medal 1st Class, Combat Infantry Badge, Master Parachute Badge and the Vietnam Parachute Badge.John is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Bice, and is survived by his son, John Bice II (CJ) of Kempner, TX, son, Joseph Bice (Patricia) of Hope Mills, NC, and daughter, Janna Rizzo (Dr. Philip) of Fayetteville, NC.John and Sherry loved their family dearly and prioritized spending time with loved ones. They enjoyed participating in the lives of their 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.John's biggest joy was spreading the joy of the Lord to others, and he would take every opportunity to make others laugh. We celebrate his life today and will keep him forever in our hearts.The viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Lafayette Funeral Home 6651Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC. 28304. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 pm at Lafayette Funeral Home. The burial will immediately follow the Funeral service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens,4509 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC.