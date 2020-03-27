|
MSG (Ret.) John Bittle Jr.
Fayetteville—John Bittle Jr., 81, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on March 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Renate; two sons, John Bittle III (Lori) of Raleigh, NC, Jay Bittle (Kathy) of Willow Springs, NC, four grandsons, Eric Bittle of Raleigh, Alex Bittle (Victoria) of Fayetteville, Nathan Kolkman, Jacob Kolkman, both of Fuquay Varina and one granddaughter, Heather Bittle of Willow Springs, a brother, Rich Bittle (Eileen) of St. Charles MO, and a sister, Patricia, Lake Ozark, MO.
John was born in Newark, NJ, the son of John and Anna (Charowski) Bittle. He joined the US Army after graduation from high school where he earned numerous medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Expert Badge Rifle M-16, and several Good Conduct and Service Ribbon Medals. He retired as a Master Sargent from the US Army after 24 years of service. John joined the Cumberland County Sanitation Department where he served as the Director of Sanitation where he retired after 16 years of service.
John will be laid to rest at Cumberland Memorial Gardens on March 28, 2020, with a private ceremony to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider an honor gift donation to the Veterans Association, , in care of John Bittle Jr.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
