|
|
Msg John C. Taylor
Fayetteville—Msg. John C. Taylor retired, son of Thomas & Cornelia, who was born in Warsaw VA. June 16, 1937. John was preceded in death by a son John Jr., brothers, Thomas, and William Taylor. Sisters Hilda Robinson and Evelyn Parker. John enlisted in the US Army in 1955. He served for 27 yrs in the 82nd Airborne Div., Special Forces Military Intelligence. He also served 2 tours in Vietnam John earned numerous Awards including Bronze Star , Army accommodation medal, , Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross with Gallantry with Palm, Parachutist badge/combat, Infantryman Badre/Noncommissioned Officers Probice ribbon and a number of other awards, ribbons, He was also a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. After retirement, John went to work for Joint Specials Operation Command (JOSOC) Fort Bragg NC. John leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Ann, One daughter Erika Drummond (Mike) one son Mervin Taylor (Anitra) One grandson Christian, one sister, Helen J. Wells, one brother-in-law James Banks (Sheila). 16 Nephews and 25 Nieces and a host of relatives & Friends
Visitation will be Monday, May 11, 2020, at Colvin Funeral Home from 5 - 6:30 PM. Interment will be at City Point National Cemetery, Hopewell VA. In lew of flowers, Donations can be made to The Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center 1638 Owen Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28304
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2020