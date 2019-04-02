|
John Cates
Winston Salem — Mr. John Wayne Cates, Jr., 82, formerly of Red Springs, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in Homestead Hills Nursing Center in Winston Salem.
John was born in Guilford County, NC on August 18, 1936, son to the late John Wayne Sr. and Helen Johnson Cates. He worked in textiles before retirement and was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Red Springs. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Cates and a daughter, Lisa Knapp.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Tew and husband Jim of Winston Salem; brothers, Larry Cates of Asheboro; Roger Cates of Wilmington and Connie Cates of Elverta, CA; sisters, Patricia Essey of Laurinburg, Rebecca Gollehon and Cynthia McArthur, both of Cary; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church, 527 N. Vance Street Red Springs, NC 28377.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Randy Locklear officiating.
Burial will follow in Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church.
Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave, Red Springs, NC 28377. Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019