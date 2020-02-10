|
John Christopher Castanes
Fayetteville—John Christopher Castanes, 92, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by his daughter, Maria Kresho and husband, Mark of Middletown, PA; his son, Chris Castanes and wife, Amy of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; four granddaughters, Elena Castanes of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, Kimberly Leach and husband, Steve of Dallas, TX, Renee? Kolesa and husband, Paul of Hermosa Beach, CA and Nicole Liscio and husband, Paul of Pittsburgh, PA; grandson, Nicholas Kresho and wife, Mary of Pittsburgh, PA; one great granddaughter, Sophia Kresho of Pittsburgh, PA and two great grandsons, Mark and Charlie Leach of Dallas, TX.
John was born on November 20, 1927 in Charleston, SC to the late Christos John Castanes and Maria (Mercouri) Castanes. He received a bachelor's degree from the Citadel in 1949, proudly served in the US Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He was a member of the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, a member of the Order of AHEPA and served as past District Governor.
A Trisagion Service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Charleston, SC followed by a 3 pm Funeral Service with Father Aristotle Damaskos. Burial will be held at the Live Oak Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Building Fund, 11 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020