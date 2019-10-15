|
John Clarence Owen
Fayetteville—John Clarence Owen, 95, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Clarence was born on Dec. 21, 1923 in Fayetteville, NC. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1941 and served in the US Army Air Corp in the South Pacific during WWII as a radio engineer. He worked at Hunter Brothers for over 45 years, where he retired as Vice President. He was actively involved in the Christian Businessmen's Association and was an evangelist for Jesus Christ. Clarence was a lifelong member of Hay Street United Methodist Church and was an instrumental part of the Men's Prayer Breakfast. He was also a Past Master of Phoenix Lodge #8 A.F. & A.M.
Mr. Owen is survived by Ruth Sykes Owen his wife of 69 years; his sons Reid (Dana) Owen of Charlotte, NC, Tim (Karen) Owen of Peachtree Corners, GA, Rod Owen of Buford, GA; grandchildren John (Paige) Badgett, Lauren Owen, and Drew Owen; great grandson Ben Badgett; and sister Lucile Cole of Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Martha Badgett and his brothers, Percy and Fred Owen.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hay Street United Methodist Church.
The family will welcome friends from 11:45am to 12:45pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hay Street United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1pm. The service will conclude with his burial at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019