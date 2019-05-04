|
John Cleveland Kinney
Fayetteville—John Cleveland Kinney, 91, passed away May 2, 2019. John was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents Buelah and Arnold Kinney,by loving wife Beatrice Kinney, his granddaughter Kristy, granddaughter Rhonda, grandson Bain, brother Bob Kinney, and sister Annette Grimler. He is survived by two sisters: Donna Lily and Betty Jo Owens, and two brothers: Max Kinney and Emmette Kinney, two sons: John Arnold and wife Dixie Kinney, and John Wesley and wife Traci Kinney, three daughters: Iva Wallen, Betty Jozwiak, and Theresa and husband Gary Rice. He had fifteen grandchildren: Melissa, Shawn, Scotty, Ron, Renea, Angela and husband Michael, Tabitha, Gina and husband Darryll. He had twenty four great grandchildren: Brendon, Kolby, Joshua, Rebecca, Alyssa, Katelyn, Ryan, Dylan, Ian, Blake, Lacy, Aroura and Alex, Sabrina and Caleb, Amy, Michael, Catarina and Gator, Alexandria, Madison, Andrew, Stephen III and wife Amy, Noah and Bella, Hailey, and Anna. He also had six great great grandchildren: Raylen, Skylee, Kevin, Nova, Aubree, and Airlie.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home. Burial at a later date in Kentucky.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2019