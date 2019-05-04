Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
For more information about
John Kinney
View Funeral Home Obituary

John Cleveland Kinney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Cleveland Kinney Obituary
John Cleveland Kinney
Fayetteville—John Cleveland Kinney, 91, passed away May 2, 2019. John was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents Buelah and Arnold Kinney,by loving wife Beatrice Kinney, his granddaughter Kristy, granddaughter Rhonda, grandson Bain, brother Bob Kinney, and sister Annette Grimler. He is survived by two sisters: Donna Lily and Betty Jo Owens, and two brothers: Max Kinney and Emmette Kinney, two sons: John Arnold and wife Dixie Kinney, and John Wesley and wife Traci Kinney, three daughters: Iva Wallen, Betty Jozwiak, and Theresa and husband Gary Rice. He had fifteen grandchildren: Melissa, Shawn, Scotty, Ron, Renea, Angela and husband Michael, Tabitha, Gina and husband Darryll. He had twenty four great grandchildren: Brendon, Kolby, Joshua, Rebecca, Alyssa, Katelyn, Ryan, Dylan, Ian, Blake, Lacy, Aroura and Alex, Sabrina and Caleb, Amy, Michael, Catarina and Gator, Alexandria, Madison, Andrew, Stephen III and wife Amy, Noah and Bella, Hailey, and Anna. He also had six great great grandchildren: Raylen, Skylee, Kevin, Nova, Aubree, and Airlie.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home. Burial at a later date in Kentucky.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now