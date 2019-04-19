Home

John Covington III


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Covington III Obituary
John Covington, III
Charlotte—John Malloy Clayton Covington, III, 58, passed away on April 17, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born on March 9, 1961 in Fayetteville, NC, a son of the late Patricia Blue Covington and John Malloy Clayton Covington, II.
He is survived by his brother, Kevin Covington of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, and John's long time girl-friend, Sally Robinson of Charlotte.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Little Church on the Lane, 522 Moravian Ln., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
