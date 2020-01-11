|
|
Dr. John Daly, Jr.
Clinton—Dr. John Marion Daly, Jr., 98, of 602 Sunset Avenue passed peacefully on January 10, 2020. He was born in Lagrange, NC on October 22, 1921 to the late John Marion Daly, Sr. and Mattie Herring Daly. He graduated from Kinston High School, Wake Forest University, and Illinois School of Optometry. In 1950, he began his practice of Optometry in Warsaw, NC. In 1953, he moved his family to Clinton, NC where he practiced Optometry for fifty-nine years. He retired at the age of ninety, after the passing of his loving wife, Fran. They shared a loving and happy marriage of seventy-two years. Dr. Daly was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton where he served as a Deacon and Youth Sunday School Teacher for many years. He and his wife Fran shared a love for Jacobean antiques, English tutor architecture and history. They took many trips to Williamsburg, Virginia collecting these antiques and enjoying the atmosphere of "Olde" Williamsburg. Their dear friend, Nan Woodside, was instrumental in guiding them in the love and collection of these antiques. He was a talented classical pianist and performed in several community concerts throughout the years. His favorite pastime was playing "Clair De Lune" for the love of his life – his wife, Fran. Dr. Daly was preceded in death by his parents, John Marion Daly, Sr. and Mattie Herring Daly; his stepmother, Annie Whitfield Daly; his brother, Dr. Roswald Bernard Daly; his sister, Mary Parrot Gray; and his stepbrother, Otha Herring. He is survived by his daughter, Marian Daly Kidd and husband, Harold Kidd of Fayetteville; his granddaughter, Dr. Angela Elizabeth Kidd of Fayetteville; and a stepsister, Marjorie Woodfin of Fuquay-Varina. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to his loving and dedicated caregivers, Libby Millen, Patsy Joyner, Valerie Guin and Kim Matthews, who became like family during his extended illness. Appreciation is also extended to his longtime friend, Freddie Thornton and dear neighbor, Mary Doyne. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 408 College St., Clinton, NC 28328 or to the Baptist Children's Homes of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Springvale Section of Clinton Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Dr. Ray Ammons, pastor of First Baptist Church in Clinton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020