John Daryl Weatherford
Stedman—John Daryl Weatherford, 43, passed away at his home on December 14, 2019. He was born on May 3,1976 in Cumberland county, NC to Franklin and Annie (Daniels) Weatherford.
John is survived by his mother, Annie D. Weatherford of the home; two brothers, Franklin Weatherford of Fayetteville, NC and David Weatherford of Stedman, NC. John also leaves behind the beloved family dog Boo Boo. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Weatherford.
A memorial service will be held Saturday December 21,2019 at 12:00 at the United Pentecostal Church of Spring Lake, with Rev. Jeff Chavis officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 11:00-12:00 at the church.
