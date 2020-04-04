|
|
John Davis, Jr.
Raeford—John T. Davis, Jr., 85, of Raeford, passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 29th.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
A life – long resident of Raeford, John was born in November of 1934 to the late John T., Sr. and Leslie Thames Davis. He was the husband of Barbara Turner Davis. John is survived by his 2 sons, 3 grandchildren and 3 great – grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by 1 son.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020