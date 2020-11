Or Copy this URL to Share

John Dee Davis

Red Springs— John Davis, 64, passed November 14, 2020. Funeral services, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm, St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center. Visitation 12 PM to 1:00 PM an hour before the services.Burial: St. Joseph Memorial Gardens. McKoy & Sons Mortuary, Inc..



