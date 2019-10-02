Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boles Funeral Home
312 West Main Street
Rowland, NC 28383
(910) 422-3631

John Edens


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edens Obituary
John Edens
Laurinburg—John Clarence Edens, 93, of Laurinburg, NC passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on the family farm near Rowland, NC on July 23, 1926 to Carl Corprew and Myrtle Ward Edens.
John Clarence Edens is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jean Caveness Edens, and his children John Richard Edens (Jill), Brenda Edens Kerr (Alan), Alan Thomas Edens (Claudia), one sister Catherine Edens Watkins (Fred) and six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Carl Corprew Edens, Jr. and his sister Doris Edens Henderson Bartlett.
He served in the Navy during World War II and graduated in 1950 from Duke University with his BA degree in Business Administration, as well as a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg
A graveside service will be held on Friday October 4th at Centenary Memorial United Methodist Church, at 2585 NC Hwy 130 E, Rowland, NC at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centenary Memorial Association, c/o Alan Edens, 128 Barnes Spring Ct., Cary, NC 27519 or to Rex Healthcare Foundation, 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325 Raleigh, North Carolina 27607. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Rowland.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now