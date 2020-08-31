1/1
John Eric Hargraves
1966 - 2020
Fayetteville—John Eric Hargraves, 54 of Fayetteville died way to soon on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Eric was born on June 28, 1966 in Cumberland County to James Edward Hargraves and Inge Goetzke Hargraves. He was employed with PWC for the past 32 years where he worked as an Electrical Engineer. He loved his job and his PWC family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Hargraves: paternal grandparents, Winfred and Ethel Hargraves; maternal grandparents, Fredrich and Frida Goetzke.
Surviving are his mother, Inge Hargraves; brother, Mark Hargraves and wife Joy; nieces, Arielle Murray and husband Nathan and Rhiannon Heikaman and husband Jordan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
