Fayetteville—Reverend, Dr. John D. Fuller Sr. of Fayetteville, NC passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born May 23, 1946 in Thomson, Georgia to Leon and Pearlie M. Carter Fuller. He was called to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ when he was 16 years old, and at 17, he was licensed to preach by his membership church. He is survived by a daughter, Eva Regina (Thomas), Sons: John Jr. and Frankie Bernard; Grandchildren: Gamarkis, Raven, Brittany, Farrah and Fahron; Sisters: Rosa and Betty of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nell of Thomson, Georgia, Brothers: Willie of Chicago, Illinois, and Artee of Atlanta, Georgia; nieces, nephews, cousins, god children, and friends. Services are as follows: Thursday May 30, 2019 Providence MBC, Rockingham NC (Viewing 5pm, Service 6pm-8pm). Friday May 31, 2019, service at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville NC (Viewing 5pm, Service 6pm-8pm). Saturday June 1, 2019 service at Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Fayetteville NC (Viewing 10a.m.-11:40a.m. , Service 12 noon).
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 30, 2019