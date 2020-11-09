John G. Britt, Jr.
Chapel Hill—John Gay Britt, Jr. died November 7th, 2020 at the Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro, North Carolina. John was the husband of Linda Holland Britt. They were married for forty-three years.
John was born November 27th, 1946 in Goldsboro, NC, to the late John Gay Britt, Sr. and Edwina Taylor Britt. He served in the United States Air Force. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated in 1972. He earned his Juris Doctor from UNC CH in 1978. He served in the Office of the Public Defender in Cumberland County from 1978 to 1998. He was a Capital Defender for the state of North Carolina from 1998 to 2013.
John is survived by his wife Linda; son Trenton Britt and wife Gaynel of Greenville, NC, daughter Lee Anne Paulakonis and husband Matthew of Chapel Hill, NC, son David Britt and wife Johnnie of Pittsboro, NC, son Paul Britt and wife Melissa of Boynton Beach, FL; grandchildren Dalton, Taylor, Ethan, Isaac, Katie, Calvin, Eli, Dani, and Holland; sister Harriett Britt Carter and husband Tony of Cary, NC, brother Robert Britt of Chapel Hill, NC; and many other loving and loved family members.
The funeral service will be held on November 10, 2020 at 2pm at the Chapel Hill Bible Church at 260 Erwin Road in Chapel Hill with the interment at the Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Durham Rescue Mission, or the general fund of the Chapel Hill Bible Church.
The Britt family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
