John Gainey Cooper


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Gainey Cooper Obituary
John Gainey Cooper
Fayetteville — John Gainey Cooper, 60, passed away in his home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
He is survived by his sisters, Blanche Marie Morris of Vinita, OK and Barbara Cooper Smith of Fayetteville; niece, Laura Williams Eckert of Fayetteville; and nephews, Joe Edward Swann of Stedman and Jimmy Howard Cooper of Fayetteville.
There will be a visitation with the family on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Cape Fear Crematory, 6765 Sandy Creek Road, Stedman from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
