John Gordon Ammons
Red Springs—John Gordon Ammons of Red Springs, NC was born on Monday, August 6, 1928 and departed this life on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lumberton Health and Rehab completing his journey of 91years.
Mr. Ammons was preceded in death by his parents: John Willis and Cleo Patricia Adams Ammons; three brothers: Dallas Ammons, Turner Ammons and Milton Clement; one sister: Billie Hartley.
John was a veteran of the US Marines. He was also an avid fan of the University of North Carolina Tarheels. Before retirement, he worked in the banking industry as a Mortgage Broker. John was a member of Red Springs Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife: Shirley Hudgins Ammons of the home; a step-daughter: Elaine Hudgins of the home; step-son: Jerry C. Hudgins of California. Mr. Ammons is also survived by a host of Nephews and Nieces.
A private graveside will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Lumberton, NC.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Red Springs Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Vance St., Red Springs, NC 28377 or to the charity of ones choice.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020