Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

John Harrison Greenhill Jr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Harrison Greenhill Jr. Obituary
John Harrison Greenhill, Jr.
Fayetteville—John Greenhill, Jr. 88, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. John was born in Durham, NC on February 24, 1939 to John Greenhill Sr. and Gladys Sewell.
He is survived by his three sons, Ricky Greenhill and wife, Becky, Kenneth Greenhill, and Billy Greenhill and wife, Melike all of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Jessica, John and Katlyn; and two great grandchildren, Hannah and Penelope.
John worked as an electrical contractor and was a veteran of the US Navy Seabees. He never met a stranger and could light up the room with his wisecracking humor. John was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Wesley Pritchard officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now