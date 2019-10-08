|
John Harrison Greenhill, Jr.
Fayetteville—John Greenhill, Jr. 88, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. John was born in Durham, NC on February 24, 1939 to John Greenhill Sr. and Gladys Sewell.
He is survived by his three sons, Ricky Greenhill and wife, Becky, Kenneth Greenhill, and Billy Greenhill and wife, Melike all of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Jessica, John and Katlyn; and two great grandchildren, Hannah and Penelope.
John worked as an electrical contractor and was a veteran of the US Navy Seabees. He never met a stranger and could light up the room with his wisecracking humor. John was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Wesley Pritchard officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019