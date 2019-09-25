|
John Jefferson Tew, Sr.
Fayetteville—John Jefferson Tew, Sr. 90 of Fayetteville, passed away on Monday, September 23 at his residence. John was born August 26, 1929 in Cumberland County to the late James Norwood Tew and Ester Bulla Tew.
Mr, Tew retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces Company B-7th Group in 1968.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Tew.
He is survived by his son, John Jefferson "Jeff" Tew, Sr. and wife Vicky Faye Tew; sisters, Barbara Hurley, Bonnie Woods and Evelyn Lashley; brothers, Clarence Tew and James Tew; grandchildren, Lawrence and Lloyd Gray
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Museum, 2815 Ardennes St. Ft. Bragg, N.C. 28307.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Chapel with the Chaplain Roy Hill officiating.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019