John "Broadus" Kelly Jr.
Bladenboro—John "Broadus" Kelly Jr., 83, Army Veteran of Bladenboro passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Broadus Kelly Sr. and Eloise Britt Kelly, his wife, Darlene Kelly, one son, John B. Kelly III, one grandson, John B. Kelly IV, one sister, Peggy K. Rich and one brother, Jimmy D. Kelly. Broadus leaves behind one son, Michael Kelly (Dolores) of Bladenboro, one daughter-in-law, Becky Kelly of Bladenboro; three grandchildren: Michelle K. Anderson (Monte); Matthew Kelly (Tera) and David Kelly and two great grandchildren, Avery Anderson and Logan Kelly.
Broadus was a loving family man. He especially enjoyed spending time with those grandchildren and great grandchildren. Broadus was a history buff. He liked to watch westerns and sleep.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Galeed Baptist Church in Bladenboro. A funeral service is planned for 11:00 am with Dr. Mack Roberts and Rev. Warren Hill officiating. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020