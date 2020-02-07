Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:15 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:30 PM
John L. Williams

John L. Williams Obituary
John L. Williams
Fayetteville—John Lester Williams, age 81, passed away on February 5, 2020. A Fayetteville native, John retired from Fayetteville Publishing Company and spent his retirement years enjoying the sun and sand in Shallotte, NC.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Wayne Williams and wife, Ann Williams. He is survived by his three granddaughters: Heather McCarthy of Raeford, NC, Elizabeth Pepper of Eustis, Florida and Tina Williams of Fayetteville, NC as well as eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11th from 10am to 12pm at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC with a private burial at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
