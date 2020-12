John Lee MosleyFayetteville —Retired US Army MSG John L. Mosley age 80 of 6625 Gristmill Road of Fayetteville, departed this life on Friday, November 27, 2020.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12 Noon in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans CemeteryHe leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Anna Mosley; sons, Credale Mosley, Andre Mosley; daughter, Sharon Mack (Warren); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be viewing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.