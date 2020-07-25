1/
John M. Gillis Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Gillis Jr.
Fayetteville—John McNatt Gillis, Jr., 77, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Son of J. McN. (Mack) and Mary Stewart Gillis. He was born April 9, 1943 in Fayetteville.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Folger Gillis, their children and grandchildren, and siblings Jim Gillis, Jane Turner, and Joe Gillis.
A private family service was held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Gillis Training and Education Fund, care of Keller Williams Realty, 639 Executive Place, Suite 109, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
See https://www.lafayettefh.com for full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lafayette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved