John M. Gillis Jr.
Fayetteville—John McNatt Gillis, Jr., 77, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Son of J. McN. (Mack) and Mary Stewart Gillis. He was born April 9, 1943 in Fayetteville.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Folger Gillis, their children and grandchildren, and siblings Jim Gillis, Jane Turner, and Joe Gillis.
A private family service was held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Gillis Training and Education Fund, care of Keller Williams Realty, 639 Executive Place, Suite 109, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
See https://www.lafayettefh.com
for full obituary.