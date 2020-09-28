John Michael Smith

Fayetteville—

Mr. John Michael Smith, 29 of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 30 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Hall and Rev. Larry Wilkes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 1:50 PM on Wednesday at the church prior to the service.

Mr. Smith was a native of Cumberland County. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Austin Smith and paternal grandparents, Horace and Lennie Smith. He was a landscaper.

He is survived by a son, Mayson Fisher of Garland; parents, Jack Smith and Jeanie Smith of the home; three sisters, Brooke Wilkes and husband, James of Hope Mills, Melissa Brown and husband, Jeremy of White Oak and Kelly Davis and husband, Jon of Autryville; one brother, Cameron Smith of the home; maternal grandmother, Janie Smith of Fayetteville; five nieces, six nephews and one great niece.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.



