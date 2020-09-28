1/
John Michael Smith
1991 - 2020
John Michael Smith
Fayetteville—
Mr. John Michael Smith, 29 of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 30 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Hall and Rev. Larry Wilkes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 1:50 PM on Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
Mr. Smith was a native of Cumberland County. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Austin Smith and paternal grandparents, Horace and Lennie Smith. He was a landscaper.
He is survived by a son, Mayson Fisher of Garland; parents, Jack Smith and Jeanie Smith of the home; three sisters, Brooke Wilkes and husband, James of Hope Mills, Melissa Brown and husband, Jeremy of White Oak and Kelly Davis and husband, Jon of Autryville; one brother, Cameron Smith of the home; maternal grandmother, Janie Smith of Fayetteville; five nieces, six nephews and one great niece.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
