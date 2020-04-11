|
John "Butch" Nunnery
Wade—John Corbett "Butch" Nunnery of 4009 Lofton Street, Wade, departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Rex Hospital, being 71 years of age. Butch was born on April 19, 1948 in Onslow County, North Carolina to the late Isaac "Ike" Nunnery and the late Louise Johnson Nunnery. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 45 years, Diane Joyner Nunnery. Diane and Butch had a love that was timeless. Their deep devotion to each other was so strong that they only had to be apart 49 days before they were reunited on the other side. He was also preceded in death by his three siblings: Bob Nunnery, Dorothy Em and Billy Nunnery. Butch's passing has left a big hole here that no one can fill. He had an unconditional love for his family. There wasn't anything too big or too small that any of his children or grandchildren could ask of him, that he would not do. Butch put his home above everything else, sometimes working three jobs to provide for his home. He was so selfless, he loved to give to others but often had a difficult time receiving in return. He was good with his hands, and loved to tinker in his shop. He would repair old cars or do little carpentry projects. He even built the deck around his pool by hand. Butch really enjoyed getting together with family and friends. That was evident from the huge Labor Day Fish Fry and the annual Fourth Of July Barbeque. Butch not only loved his family but he was dedicated to his community, where he served for over 16 years as a City Commissioner for Wade and he coached softball. Every now and then, he even managed to slip in a little fishing which was one of his favorite pastimes or curled up watching one of his favorite old westerns. The holidays just aren't going to be the same without Butch and Diane lovingly quarrelling at each other as they prepare the Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts, but we know they will be spending them together again this year just as they have all those many years together.
Butch leaves behind to honor his legacy, his four children: Kimberly Briza and husband Edward of Autryville, Kenny Duncan and girlfriend Debra Johnson of Dunn, Missy Cordero of Wade, and Cory Nunnery and wife Danielle of Wade; daughter-in-law: Melissa Duncan of Wade; five grandchildren: Eddie Briza, Christian Duncan, Tristan Briza, Regan Duncan and Agnes Blair Nunnery; two great-grandchildren: Daniel Wilson and Trey Briza; two granddogs: Bela and Zeus; three sisters: Sarah Wilson, Jean King and Peggy Gessinger; brother: Jan Nunnery; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Due to the current health concerns services will be postponed, but a Celebration of Life Service for Butch will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home of Dunn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020