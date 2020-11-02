John Raymond QuinlanFayetteville—John Raymond Quinlan passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Mikele C. Quinlan of the home; two sons, Jeffrey Haywood of Boston, MA. And Robert Johnson and wife, Carol of Reston, VA.; six daughters, Kelley Ames of the home, Dawn Lawson and husband, Jerry of Toms River, NJ., Connie Quinlan and husband, Mark of Reston, VA., Karen Hawkins of Montgomery, MD., Beth Quinlan of Kitty Hawk, NC., and Kathy Quinlan of Marco Island, FL.; brother, William Quinlan of FL.; and twenty grandchildren and three great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Quinlan and brother, Michael Quinlan.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.