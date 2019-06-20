Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map

John Robert "Bo" Autry Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Robert "Bo" Autry Jr. Obituary
John "Bo" Robert Autry, Jr.
Roseboro—John "Bo" Robert Autry, Jr., 52 passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Pastor Eddie Brookshire and Frank Hall.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Bo is preceded in death by his sister, Sissy Merritt.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Autry; sons, Joshua and Jacob Autry; daughter, Savannah Autry; grandchildren, Ashton, Ashlynn and Addison Autry; father, John Robert Autry, Sr.; mother, Diane Harrell Hall; step-mother, Carol Autry; sisters, Elizabeth Lacass & husband, John and Kristie Black & husband, Shane; step-sister, Linda Smith & husband, Larry; step-brother, Frank Hall & wife, Tammy; special brother-in-law, Robbie Westbrook & wife, Michelle, and several special nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019
