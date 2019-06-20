|
John "Bo" Robert Autry, Jr.
Roseboro—John "Bo" Robert Autry, Jr., 52 passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Pastor Eddie Brookshire and Frank Hall.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Bo is preceded in death by his sister, Sissy Merritt.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Autry; sons, Joshua and Jacob Autry; daughter, Savannah Autry; grandchildren, Ashton, Ashlynn and Addison Autry; father, John Robert Autry, Sr.; mother, Diane Harrell Hall; step-mother, Carol Autry; sisters, Elizabeth Lacass & husband, John and Kristie Black & husband, Shane; step-sister, Linda Smith & husband, Larry; step-brother, Frank Hall & wife, Tammy; special brother-in-law, Robbie Westbrook & wife, Michelle, and several special nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019