Or Copy this URL to Share

John Robert Pittman, Jr.

San Antonio, TX—John Robert (Bob) Pittman, Jr, 66, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on 29 September 2020 as a result of a heart attack.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Tucker Pittman of Stedman, NC and was predeceased by his father John Robert Pittman, Sr. of Fayetteville

Due to COVID, there will be a small private memorial service only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store