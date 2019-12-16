|
John Rose
Sparta—John Milton Rose lll of Sparta, TN passed away in Nashville, TN on November 18, 2019 from complications of a stem cell transplant. John had a rare form of cancer called Mantle Cell which he had been battling for 4 years. This past year had been one of his good years. He was at his strongest, which was why he made the decision to pursue an experimental stem cell transplant. His brother, David Rose, was with him when he passed.
John is the son of Gen. (Ret.) John M. Rose, Jr. and Mary Giles (Stewart) Rose of Fayetteville. John was born in Margate, England on August 13, 1953. He is survived by his wife, Nam and his daughter, Avi; his father, John Rose, Jr., his sister, Jane King and his brother, David Rose and their families.
There will be a memorial service for John to be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church on Ann St. in Fayetteville, NC. A visitation will be held in the church parlor at 2:00 prior to a service in the church chapel at 3:00.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019