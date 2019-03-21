Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
View Map

John "Johhny" Sessoms Jr.


1948 - 2019
John "Johhny" Sessoms Jr. Obituary
John "Johhny" Sessoms, Jr.
Fayetteville—Retired SSG John "Johnny" Love Sessoms, Jr., was born in Roseboro on August 25, 1948 to John Love Sessoms Sr. and Louise Criscoe Sessoms. Johnny passed away in the early hours of March 18, 2019. He retired as Staff Sergeant (E-6) from the US Army after 20 years of service.
Johnny is survived by his daughter, Tanja and husband, Andreas Bernhardt of Giessen, Germany; granddaughters, Lisa Basson, Eileen Bernhardt; great grandson, Jayden Basson of Giessen, Germany; sister, Belinda and husband, O.B Norris of Stedman; brother, James and wife, Trish Sessoms of Fayetteville; brother, Jesse and wife, Debra Sessoms of Roseboro; and sister, Sue and husband, Glenn Jones of Clinton. Johnny also is very loved by multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, his beloved dog Blue, and everyone that knew him.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro. Burial with full military honors will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-2:50 p.m. on Sunday prior to the funeral service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
