John Stephen LinardyParkton—John Stephen Linardy of Parkton, NC, was born on Tuesday, February 17, 1942 and passed away on Saturday, June 20,2020 completing his journey of 78 years.He was born to the late Robert Coward and Josephine Agnes Murray Linardy; his wife: Dottie Wing-Linardy; two brothers: Thomas and James Linardy; two stepdaughters: Debbie Specht and Daisy Mae Landry; step grandson: Matthew Guay.Mr. John was a veteran of the United States Army having served 20 years. He served in the 101st and 82nd Airborne as well as the HALO Board parachute team. Mr. Linardy did two tours in Vietnam. After his career in the Army, he became an Accountant and enjoyed his time with his wife Dottie, Eddie & dog Max. Eddie was a loving Grandson and Grandpas little boy and pride and joy.Mr. Linardy is survived by one son: Michael Stephen Linardy (Crystal); one daughter: Cheryl Ann Linardy Elliott; one sister: Marey Carey of CMCH, NJ; five brothers: Bernard (Bud) Linardy of Prescott Valley, AZ, William Linardy of Randolph, MA, David Linardy of Medway, MA, Robert Linardy of Patchogue, MA and Leo Linardy of Richmond, CA; five stepdaughters: Dawn Hanson, Dorrie Durand, Mari Bare, Maria Edwards and Sonya Meyer; 26 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren as well as a host of relatives and friends.The family would like to extend thanks to the ladies that stood vigil during John's passing.Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, from 6-8 PM at Boles Funeral Home in Saint Pauls. Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12 PM In Saint Patricks Catholic Church, Fayetteville, NC. Burial rites will follow at 2 PM in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.