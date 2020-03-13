|
John "Jack" Thomas Klemmer
Fayetteville—John "Jack" Klemmer, age 85, of Fayetteville passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born November 24, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the son of the late Albert Klemmer and Mary Schaaf Klemmer. He is also preceded in death by his beloved and faithful wife of 45 years, Elizabeth "Bette" Klemmer; and son-in-law, Darryl Heuser. Jack served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and retired after 21 years in 1973 and two tours of duty in Vietnam. Following his service he was employed with Bass Air Conditioning Company for 30 years.
Jack was a Charter member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Hope Mills, a member of the Good Shepherd Council #8857 since 1984 and a 4th Degree Member of Knights of Columbus Father Bumann Assy #2238 since 1986. He was also an avid lover of all animals.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Winifred Heuser, John Klemmer and companion Steph Rogers, Karen Hedgepeth and husband Steve, and Sharon Viger and husband Thomas; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home, 3308 N. Main Street, Hope Mills, NC.
A funeral Service will be held 12 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5050 Oak Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Reeves Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020