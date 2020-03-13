Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
5050 Oak Street
Hope Mills, NC
View Map

John Thomas "Jack" Klemmer


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas "Jack" Klemmer Obituary
John "Jack" Thomas Klemmer
Fayetteville—John "Jack" Klemmer, age 85, of Fayetteville passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born November 24, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the son of the late Albert Klemmer and Mary Schaaf Klemmer. He is also preceded in death by his beloved and faithful wife of 45 years, Elizabeth "Bette" Klemmer; and son-in-law, Darryl Heuser. Jack served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and retired after 21 years in 1973 and two tours of duty in Vietnam. Following his service he was employed with Bass Air Conditioning Company for 30 years.
Jack was a Charter member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Hope Mills, a member of the Good Shepherd Council #8857 since 1984 and a 4th Degree Member of Knights of Columbus Father Bumann Assy #2238 since 1986. He was also an avid lover of all animals.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Winifred Heuser, John Klemmer and companion Steph Rogers, Karen Hedgepeth and husband Steve, and Sharon Viger and husband Thomas; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home, 3308 N. Main Street, Hope Mills, NC.
A funeral Service will be held 12 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5050 Oak Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Reeves Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -