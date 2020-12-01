1/
John Thomas Kramer
1944 - 2020
Fayetteville—John Kramer passed away on 11/28/2020 from COVID. He leaves behind his loving wife and caretaker Sally Harmon Kramer of 35 years. A daughter Lisa Kramer of Key West, Florida. Stepson Jay Higgins of the home. Their adopted daughter Major Kelly Anne Geurra of Rock Island, Illinois. Two granddaughters Courtney Norton of Moncks Corner, SC and Husband Joe and Savannah Higgins of Sherrills Ford, NC. One great granddaughter Harper Jane (our little red head) of Moncks Corner, Sc. And his beloved dog Grady. John worked at Black and Decker for 20 years as Director of Engineering and retired from there in 2002 and then opened his own business JK Landscaping and did that until 2008 where he then enjoyed his retirement fishing on Carolina Lakes where he and his wife spent 20 years of their life before moving back to Fayetteville.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
