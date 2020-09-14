John Thomas McDonaldHope Mills—John Thomas McDonald passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Linda Stevens McDonald of the home; daughter, Amanda M. McDonald of the home; brother, Harry G. Walker of Horse Shoe, NC.; two sisters, Evelyn Leigh of McAdenville, NC. and Susan Bailey of Fayetteville, NC.; and several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Margaret McDonald; three brothers, Lewis "Charlie" McDonald, Teddy Joe Herms and Michael James McDonald; and three sisters, Linda Watts, Mary Herbster and Joyce Henry.Many loved ones will remember John having a passion for home improvement in construction.A Private Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.