John W. Buchanan
Us Army SFC Ret. John W. Buchanan
85—US Army SFC (Ret.) John Wood Buchanan, 85, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He was born in Hamburg, NY, on March 5, 1935. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Williams Buchanan; and siblings, Lillian, Florence, Jim, Roderick, and Harvey.
As a Military Policeman, he proudly served in many locations including Alaska (while it was a territory), Germany, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and many bases in America. He retired out of Ft. Rucker in Alabama. After leaving the military, he worked and retired from All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.
Left to cherish John's memory is his brother, Lester Buchanan of Blasdell, NY; children, Ramona Autry of Fayetteville, Connie Autry Jacobs of Fayetteville, and Steve Autry, Jr. of Garner; grandchildren, Billy Hendrix, Graeme Jacobs, Jackie Jacobs, Heather Hodge, Stephen Autry, III; great-grandchildren, Aysen, Rayne, and Gabriel Hodge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org.
A private service will be conducted by the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
