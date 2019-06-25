|
John W. Hodges
Hope Mills—Chief John Willis Hodges (Ret), 84, of Hope Mills, NC, passed away at his home on June 24, 2019.
John served as the Chief of Police for the Hope Mills Police Department from 1986 until his retirement in 2009. He had previously served as a Captain with the Hope Mills Police Department before accepting the position of Chief with the Mount Olive Police Department where he served from 1982 to 1986. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 until retiring in 1979. At the time of his retirement, he was a Special Agent with the US Army Criminal Investigation Command. Between his military and civilian law enforcement careers, Chief Hodges served as a law enforcement officer for over 53 years.
John loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and good gospel music, and loved all the sports that mattered. He found some of his greatest joy in spending time reminiscing with friends and family. He loved to travel and, always quick with a smile, made friends everywhere he went. He loved his Lord and his family with all of his heart and showed that love in everything he did.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Essie Hodges; wife, Gayle Dyson Hodges; infant daughter, Holly Hodges; brother, Charles Livingston Hodges; and sister, Mary High.
John is survived by son, Charles L. Hodges and wife Lynette; son, Stephen T. Hodges and wife Kara; grandchildren, Kevin Bridgeman and wife Heather, Lauren Cowan and husband Zach, Gage Hodges, and Abby Hodges; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services, 4721 Dunrobin Drive in Hope Mills. A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Southview Baptist Church, 4089 Elk Road in Hope Mills. Burial will be in Lafayette Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 2301 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to: at www.stjude.org/memorials (Tribute # 11673877), 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Knights' Templar Eye Foundation, Inc., 1033 Long Prairie Road, Suite 5, Flower Mound, TX 75022.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 25 to June 26, 2019