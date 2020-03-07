|
|
John William Long
Fayetteville—John William Long of Fayetteville, NC passed away Thursday March 5th after an extended illness with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. John was surrounded by his family when he went to be with the Lord.
John was born March 22, 1947 to Lee and Ruby Long of Erwin, NC. He was 72 years old.
John was preceded in death by his parents of Erwin, NC; his infant brother Robert Harold Long of Erwin, NC; and his sister Patsy Cowgill of Jet, Oklahoma.
John graduated from Erwin High School in 1965. He also attended FTCC and received an Associate's Degree in accounting. John retired from Fasco Industries and later worked many years with Pate-Derby Food Industries. John coached softball for Fasco Industries and later coached for his son's team. John was a member at Northwood Temple for many years where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
He is survived by his son John "Johnny" William Long, Jr. and wife Tara of Hope Mills, NC; his wife Cheryl of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren Sadie Long and Cory Driggers, both of Hope Mills, NC; brother-in-law Jim Cowgill of Jet, Oklahoma; stepchildren Matthew Driggers of Hope Mills, NC and Tracy Driggers of Greenville, NC; and sister-in-law Beth Scroggins and husband Jimmy of Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday March 10 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. John's funeral service will be held Wednesday March 11 at 12PM at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Dr. John Hedgepeth officiating. Burial will follow at Erwin Cemetery in Erwin, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Christ and our children are the future to this world.
The family would like to thank Health Keeperz Hospice for their excellent care, support, and love.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020