|
|
John William Russell
Wapello, Iowa—John William Russell, 75, of Wapello, Iowa died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Morning Sun Care Center in Morning Sun, Iowa.
John was born February 1, 1944, in Burlington, Iowa, to the late Frank William and Fleta Irene Pulse Russell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara McClelland; three brothers; three sisters; a granddaughter; one son-in-law and one niece.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran; serving his country from 1961 until 1967. He later married Barbara McClelland on July 2, 1999 and they spent many happy years together. John was a shipping supervisor in a textile mill in North Carolina for 33 years. He was also an avid basketball and baseball fan. He is remembered as a die-hard fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the North Carolina Tar Heels. John enjoyed gambling from time to time, and fishing while he was living in North Carolina.
Survivors include his first wife, Patricia (Wagner) Russell, their daughter, Rhonda (Jerry) Bosch of Wapello, Iowa; one grandson, Tyler (Stephanie) Brown of Wapello, Iowa; two great-granddaughters; Averie and Leilani Brown; one great-grandson, Luca Brown; one sister, Mable Ann (Wilbur) Hartsock of Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Spring Lake, North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019. There will be a visitation prior to the committal in the church sanctuary from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 31 to Aug. 9, 2019