John Wilton "J.W." Long, Jr.
Laurinburg, NC— John Wilton "J.W." Long, Jr., 87, passed June 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. A time of visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: Pinecrest Cemetery.
