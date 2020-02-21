|
|
Johnnie Buxton, Jr.
Hope Mills—Mr. Johnnie Buxton, Jr. age 73 of 5921 State Road Hope Mills, NC departed this life on February 19, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Baptist Union Baptist Church. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. He is survived by: wife, Gloria; children, Monte T. Buxton, Demetrius L. Buxton and Jonelle C. Buxton; brother, James Buxton; sisters, Margaret McNair and Georgia M. Murphy; four grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020