Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnnie Carl Love

Johnnie Carl Love Obituary
Johnnie Carl Love
Parkton—Johnnie Carl Love, 68, of Parkton, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at home.
Born in Cumberland County, he was the son of the late Herman Love and Lavonne Furr Love. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Love.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Adcox Love; four daughters, Teresa McKenna of Fayetteville, Christy Tromanhauser and husband Kevin of Parkton, Wendy Love of Siler City, and Crystal Haithcock and husband Keven of Garland; three sons, David Frankart and wife Yvette of Washington, Thomas Frankart and wife Cristina and Daniel Frankart and wife Karla all of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Cheyenne McKenna and wife Shelby, Cody McKenna and wife Hally, Stephanie Putman, Eileen Flores, Jennifer Flores, Samantha Flores, Cameron McKenna and wife Crystal, Courtney Haithcock, Pedro Avalos, Austin Haithcock, Dustin Tromanhauser, Gabriel Cruz, Hannah Frankart, Kassandra Frankart, Nicholas Cruz, Johnathan Cruz, Dylan Frankart, David Alexander Frankart, Eric Deaver, Katie McLamb; great grandchildren, Joshua Bunnell, Jacob Alonzo Sarao; four sisters, Freda Thorton Kinston, Gloria Dallas and husband Wayne of Fayetteville, Peggy Tatum of Fayetteville, Tammy McLamb and husband Chris of Stedman; brother-in-law, Glenn Michael Jackson and family; cousins, Sandy Hurt, Keith Thorton, Donna Lattea, Greg Love, Troy Knowles, Jamie Buxton, and Brian Knowles; in-laws, Thomas and Frances Jackson and Harold and Elise Adcox; and aunt and uncle Edna and Al Muhar.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019
