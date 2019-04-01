|
Johnnie M. Reeves
Hope Mills — Johnnie M. Reeves, 72, of Hope Mills, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Johnnie was born in Sampson County on June 1, 1946, son of Elo and Ella Reeves, both deceased. He worked as a lineman for 30 years for Public Works Commission. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae, as well as two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his son, John Reeves and his wife Kim of St. Pauls; daughter, Tammy Kerstetter and her husband Chris of Autryville; sisters, Betty Garland of Charlotte and Frances Atkinson of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Sheena Hohing, Brian Kerstetter, Larkin Reeves and Macie Reeves; and one great granddaughter, Sadie Hohing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service at 610 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019