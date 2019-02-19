|
Johnnie Painter
Fayetteville—Mrs. Johnnie Clark Painter, 53, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home at 12 Noon. The family will receive friends from 11-12 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, William Painter; son Shane; mother Nadine Clark; brothers Joey, Lee, and Charles; sisters Karen, Glenda, and Angel. She is also survived by her two dachshunds BooBoo and BamBam.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019