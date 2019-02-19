Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Johnnie Painter

Johnnie Painter Obituary
Johnnie Painter
Fayetteville—Mrs. Johnnie Clark Painter, 53, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home at 12 Noon. The family will receive friends from 11-12 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, William Painter; son Shane; mother Nadine Clark; brothers Joey, Lee, and Charles; sisters Karen, Glenda, and Angel. She is also survived by her two dachshunds BooBoo and BamBam.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
