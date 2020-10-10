1/1
Johnny B. Nauta
Fayetteville—Of Agat, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 67.
In His new life, he now joins his Parents: Ignacio C. Salas, Emelia Nauta Castro; Parent-In-Law: Jose Blas Reyes; Brothers/Sisters: August F Nauta, Norbert J Nauta, Victor F. Nauta, Tomas Alig Salas, Juanita SalasTerlaje, Jose Alig Salas, David Alig Salas, Juan Alig Salas, Jesus Alig Salas, James Alig Salas, Joaquin Alig Salas; Brother/Sister-In-Law & Nephews: Francisco Terlaje, Estella (Ruth) Salas, Justin Nauta.
He will always be remembered by his Loving Wife: Doris R. Nauta; Mother-In-Law: Jesusa Aguon Reyes; Children/Spouses, & Grandchildren: Emily Mae & Mark Carter (Sam, Mark Jr. Ashley); John Vincent Nauta & Andria Millie; Michael Ray & Bernadette Nauta (Myles, Levi); Rebecca R Davis (Kayden); Gina M & John Verton (Ava, Jasmine, Teagan, Owen); Reared Children & Family: Jennifer Nauta & Kenny Faircloth (Logan, Justin, Jordan, Jasmine); Jessica Nauta & Brandon Boone (Journey, Jazelle, Jeremiah); Casondra Nauta & June Brown (Emalia); Christian Nauta. He will be missed by his Brother/Sisters: Tomas Nauta Castro, Rosario Castro Atalig, Elaine Nauta Lizama, Ovita Nauta, Dorothy Nauta Fegurgur; Brothers/Sisters-In Law: Joaquin Lizama, Fred Q. Fegurgur, Trudy Nauta, Janie Nauta, Lillie Mae Cundiff Nauta, Juanita Salas, Mary R Mafnas, Arlene R & Stephen Unpingco, Junie R & Dale Peterson, Janice R & Dennis Lock, Tricia R & Raymond Souza; Many numerous nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
Mass will be offered at 12:00 PM Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Church in Hope Mills 5050 Oak St. Hope Mills, NC 28348.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
Rebecca I’m sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Margie Hunt
Friend
