Johnny B. NautaFayetteville—Of Agat, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 67.In His new life, he now joins his Parents: Ignacio C. Salas, Emelia Nauta Castro; Parent-In-Law: Jose Blas Reyes; Brothers/Sisters: August F Nauta, Norbert J Nauta, Victor F. Nauta, Tomas Alig Salas, Juanita SalasTerlaje, Jose Alig Salas, David Alig Salas, Juan Alig Salas, Jesus Alig Salas, James Alig Salas, Joaquin Alig Salas; Brother/Sister-In-Law & Nephews: Francisco Terlaje, Estella (Ruth) Salas, Justin Nauta.He will always be remembered by his Loving Wife: Doris R. Nauta; Mother-In-Law: Jesusa Aguon Reyes; Children/Spouses, & Grandchildren: Emily Mae & Mark Carter (Sam, Mark Jr. Ashley); John Vincent Nauta & Andria Millie; Michael Ray & Bernadette Nauta (Myles, Levi); Rebecca R Davis (Kayden); Gina M & John Verton (Ava, Jasmine, Teagan, Owen); Reared Children & Family: Jennifer Nauta & Kenny Faircloth (Logan, Justin, Jordan, Jasmine); Jessica Nauta & Brandon Boone (Journey, Jazelle, Jeremiah); Casondra Nauta & June Brown (Emalia); Christian Nauta. He will be missed by his Brother/Sisters: Tomas Nauta Castro, Rosario Castro Atalig, Elaine Nauta Lizama, Ovita Nauta, Dorothy Nauta Fegurgur; Brothers/Sisters-In Law: Joaquin Lizama, Fred Q. Fegurgur, Trudy Nauta, Janie Nauta, Lillie Mae Cundiff Nauta, Juanita Salas, Mary R Mafnas, Arlene R & Stephen Unpingco, Junie R & Dale Peterson, Janice R & Dennis Lock, Tricia R & Raymond Souza; Many numerous nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.Mass will be offered at 12:00 PM Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Church in Hope Mills 5050 Oak St. Hope Mills, NC 28348.